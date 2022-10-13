County Leaves Kathy Salvi’s Name off Illinois Ballot for U.S. Senate

Republican Kathy Salvi’s name was mistakenly left off the list of candidates for U.S. Senate on hundreds of ballots in one Illinois county, prompting local officials to sequester all ballots that had been returned by early voters thus far in the 2022 midterm elections.

Make sure your ballot has the proper Republican candidates on it (see Senate race below: the GOP candidate is Kathy Salvi not Peggy Hubbard). Sometimes it's incompetence. Sometimes it's corruption. Either way, it's Illinois. Be vigilant. pic.twitter.com/QG5uSAQMHU — Dan Proft (@DanProft) October 12, 2022

Salvi is challenging incumbent Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who defeated then-incumbent Sen. Mark Kirk (R-IL) in 2016 after he had suffered a stroke (in a curious foreshadowing of 2022’s race for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania). The Blaze reported:

Some early voters have already cast their ballots in Schuyler County, Illinois, despite Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi’s name not being listed as a choice. Instead of Salvi’s name, the name of her defeated primary opponent Peggy Hubbard is listed on the ballot as an option. Salvi won the seven-way Republican primary on June 28 by a significant margin. Salvi, who seeks to unseat the incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth, is demanding accountability, claiming that the proposed remedial efforts do “not solve the most pressing problem of election integrity and transparency” and that voters have “been potentially disenfranchised.” She noted that the issue was brought to her attention on October 11.

Schuyler County, in the rural western part of the state, is a predominantly Republican area; foul play is not yet suspected.

