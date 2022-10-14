Teacher Arrested over ‘Kill List’ that Included Names of Students

A fifth grade teacher at East Chicago, Indiana’s St. Stanislaus School was arrested Wednesday after a student told administrators the teacher said she had a “kill list” including names of students.

ABC News reports East Chicago Police Department released a statement on the incident, saying, “At approximately 12:45 p.m. a 5th grade student told his/her Counselor that their 5th grade teacher made comments to him/her about killing herself, students, and staff at St. Stanislaus School.

The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list.”

The teacher was taken to the principal’s office to discuss the accusation and she admitted to saying what the student claimed and to having a “kill list.”

Moreover, the teacher named a student that was on the list. The teacher was then told to leave the school grounds.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, was arrested Thursday morning at her residence after an emergency detention order was approved by East Chicago police.

CBS News notes fifth grader Portia Jones was one of the students who knew of the teacher’s list.

Jones said, “She said that she wanted to kill her middle school friends, her high school friends, and half of her family.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.