Leora Levy, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, is closing the gap and is nearly tied with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D), according to the Connecticut Examiner’s latest poll.

The poll found that Blumenthal has a narrow lead over Levy, at 49 percent, compared to Levy’s 44 percent. An additional seven percent of Connecticut voters remain undecided with just over three weeks until midterm elections.

Levy’s campaign said the latest data reflects the “reality of this race.”

Levy campaign spokesman Tim Saler said:

It took until mid-October, but finally a public survey reflects the reality of this race: Leora Levy is in a margin-of-error, neck-and-neck race with Dick Blumenthal, a career politician with a thirty-seven-year head start. Dick Blumenthal is under 50 percent despite spending more than $5.3 million dollars on advertising since the middle of June.

Wesleyan University professor Logan Dancey was surprised at Levy’s performance in the latest poll, saying he “would’ve expected a bigger lead for Blumenthal.”

Connecticut Democrats like Blumenthal are being dragged down by President Joe Biden’s disastrous economic agenda, according to Dancey.

“Inflation and general pessimism about the state of the economy creates some real headwinds for Democrats, and that extends into a state like Connecticut,” Dancey said.

The poll found that Biden’s approval rating among Connecticut voters sits at just 43 percent, with 53 percent disapproving of Biden’s job performance.

Economic issues are at the top of Connecticut voters’ minds, with 24 percent of likely voters identifying inflation as the most important issue in determining their choice for the state’s governor. Jobs and the economy were the second most important issue, with 14 percent of respondents saying that is the most important issue.

The governor’s race had similar results as the Senate race, with Gov. Ned Lamont (D) holding just a six point advantage over his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski. Lamont earned 46 percent support among respondents, while Stefanowski received 40 percent.

Independent gubernatorial candidate Rob Hotaling earned five percent support, while an additional ten percent of voters remain undecided.

The Connecticut Examiner poll surveyed 1,200 likely voters from October 10 through October 13. The poll’s margin of error is ± 2.8 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.