Three Illegal Aliens Charged with Murdering 28-Year-Old Man in Texas

Three illegal aliens, all linked to human smuggling, are charged with murdering a 28-year-old man in El Paso, Texas while a fourth is on the run in Mexico.

On September 20, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered the body of 28-year-old Martin Iran Carreon Adame in a deserted area of town. According to police, Adame’s body had multiple gunshot wounds.

Gerardo Alfonso Saenz Holguin, a 27-year-old illegal alien, and Adolfo Sebastian Segura, a 20–year-old illegal alien, were identified by police as the prime murder suspects in the case two days after Adame’s body was found.

Both were arrested and charged with murder.

On October 3, deputies also arrested and charged 40-year-old illegal alien Jorge Alberto Saenz for his alleged involvement in Adame’s murder.

Now, a fourth suspect, 25-year-old illegal alien Fernando Segura Soto is wanted for Adame’s murder but police said he has likely fled to Mexico since a warrant was issued for his arrest.

