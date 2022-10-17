Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, a prominent 2016 Hillary Clinton surrogate, once said he was “definitely” interested in being in her cabinet if her presidential run was successful and if he was offered the job.

At the time, Ryan told the Vindicator that he “would definitely” give serious consideration to the “big opportunity” of joining Hillary Clinton’s cabinet if she was elected to “really drive change.”

“Obviously, that would be something we’d have to consider,” Ryan said. “I mean, it would be a big opportunity. From the executive side, you can really drive change.”

When asked where he would see himself as a potential for a Clinton administration, the congressman explained that he “would like them all.”

“I love the education stuff. I love the transportation stuff. I love the workforce development stuff that would come through the Department of Labor. The ag[riculture] stuff too,” he continued, explaining where he would want to be in the administration. “I don’t know how this works. I can’t imagine the pool of people she would have to choose from on any of these topics so it’s a longshot.”

The Buckeye State congressman, whom the Vindicator noted has “strong ties” to the failed presidential candidate, said about his response if offered a position in her cabinet, “I’ve got a wife, three children, two dogs and a house, and [my family’s] opinion matters; uprooting kids and all that stuff.”

“You’re running a major multiple-thousand-employee operation, which would be fun,” he also explained. “It would be a challenge.”

In response to Ryan wanting to be a part of a potential Hillary Clinton administration, a spokesperson for his Republican challenger for the U.S. Senate, J.D. Vance, told Breitbart News, “Once again, Tim Ryan’s act has been exposed.”

“He wants Ohioans to think he always agreed with President Trump on trade,” the spokesperson added. “The reality is Tim was busy planning for a full-time move to Washington, DC, as a cabinet secretary for Hillary Clinton. He pretends to be one of us, but he’s just an actor playing a role.”

