‘Big Opportunity’: Tim Ryan ‘Definitely’ Interested in a President Hillary Clinton Cabinet Position in 2016

U.S. Rep Tim Ryan (D-OH) (R) and democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have beer at O'Donold's Irish Pub and Grill on March 12, 2016 in Youngstown, Ohio. Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Missouri and Ohio. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss
Washington, DC

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, a prominent 2016 Hillary Clinton surrogate, once said he was “definitely” interested in being in her cabinet if her presidential run was successful and if he was offered the job.

At the time, Ryan told the Vindicator that he “would definitely” give serious consideration to the “big opportunity” of joining Hillary Clinton’s cabinet if she was elected to “really drive change.”

“Obviously, that would be something we’d have to consider,” Ryan said“I mean, it would be a big opportunity. From the executive side, you can really drive change.”

When asked where he would see himself as a potential for a Clinton administration, the congressman explained that he “would like them all.”

“I love the education stuff. I love the transportation stuff. I love the workforce development stuff that would come through the Department of Labor. The ag[riculture] stuff too,” he continued, explaining where he would want to be in the administration. “I don’t know how this works. I can’t imagine the pool of people she would have to choose from on any of these topics so it’s a longshot.”

The Buckeye State congressman, whom the Vindicator noted has “strong ties” to the failed presidential candidate, said about his response if offered a position in her cabinet, “I’ve got a wife, three children, two dogs and a house, and [my family’s] opinion matters; uprooting kids and all that stuff.”

“You’re running a major multiple-thousand-employee operation, which would be fun,” he also explained. “It would be a challenge.”

In response to Ryan wanting to be a part of a potential Hillary Clinton administration, a spokesperson for his Republican challenger for the U.S. Senate, J.D. Vance, told Breitbart News, “Once again, Tim Ryan’s act has been exposed.”

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a campaign event at Grove City Brewing Company on April 27, 2022 in Grove City, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, bolstering his profile heading into the May 3 primary election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks during a rally in support of the Bartlett Maritime project, a proposal to build a submarine service facility for the U.S. Navy, on May 2, 2022 in Lorain, Ohio. The rally was organized by the Ohio AFL-CIO, Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Bartlett Marine Corporation. According to organizers, the proposal would create thousands of jobs for the region. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio and inset of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“He wants Ohioans to think he always agreed with President Trump on trade,” the spokesperson added. “The reality is Tim was busy planning for a full-time move to Washington, DC, as a cabinet secretary for Hillary Clinton. He pretends to be one of us, but he’s just an actor playing a role.”

