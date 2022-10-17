Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), during a debate on Monday night, pushed gun control by saying “weapons of war” cannot be readily available.

Ryan said during the debate, “You can’t watch the school shootings. You can’t watch the level of violence that we have here and not think we need background checks, right?”

The congressman, pushing gun control, said:

We need to close the gun show loophole. We need to make sure that these weapons of war are not readily available. What like would happen one the one community where an 18-year-old just a few days after her/his 18th birthday, he’s able to like stumble into a gun shop and get a semi automatic rifle and 1600 rounds of ammunition. If we train a soldier, and they go out, they get 300 rounds. This is this is not right. [Emphasis added]

As Breitbart News’s AWR Hawkins reported in June, Congress passed a gun control package that President Joe Biden signed into law shortly after on June 25.

The gun control package expanded background checks for some gun buyers, in addition to using taxpayer money to incentive states to enact red flag laws. It also broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships, as Hawkins also noted last month.

Earlier this month, reports showed that over a million guns were sold every month for the last 38 consecutive months. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) referred to the FBI background check figures to show over one million guns have been sold in the United States during that period.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.