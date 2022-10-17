Americans should not be labeled “racist” by Democrats like Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) simply because they believe in national sovereignty and borders, Republican J.D. Vance says.

During Monday evening’s Ohio Senate debate, Ryan accused Vance and other Republicans of supporting the so-called “Great Replacement Theory.” Vance responded by blasting Ryan on the issue of national sovereignty, saying that Americans should be able to support borders without being labeled “a racist” by Ryan and elected Democrats.

“You can believe in a border without being a racist. You can believe in the country without being a racist,” Vance said.

“And this just shows how desperate this guy is for political power. I know you’ve been in office for 20 years, Tim, I know it’s a sweet gig but you’re so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and slander my family,” he continued. “It’s disgraceful.”

Vance also called out Ryan for his support of amnesty for illegal aliens, accusing him of paying lip service to Americans on the issue of illegal immigration through his nearly two decades in Congress.

“You cannot honestly pretend to be a defender of border security when you have voted for amnesty multiple times in Congress,” Vance said. “You cannot pretend to be a defender of border security when you have voted against border wall funding.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.