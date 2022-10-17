Republican J.D. Vance, running against Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) for Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, slammed the Democrats, including his opponent, for causing attacks on his biracial children when they attempted to link him to the great replacement theory.

Vance, during the Ohio Senate debate Monday night, said his biracial children end up getting attacked online and in person by “scumbags” because Democrats, like Ryan, are “so desperate for political power” that they would accuse him of “engaging in racism.”

“This is disgusting,” Vance said, interrupting Ryan.

“Here’s exactly what happens when the media and the people like Tim Ryan accuse me of engaging in the great replacement theory… I’ll tell you exactly what happens, Tim,” Vance said, while Ryan claimed he was “peddling it.”

“What happens is my own children, my biracial children, get attacked by scumbags, online and in person, because you are so desperate for political power that you’ll accuse me, the father of three beautiful biracial babies, of engaging in racism,” Vance continued. “We are sick of it!”

“You can believe in a border without believing a racist. You can believe in the country without being a racist, and this just shows how desperate this guy is for political power,” Vance added. “I know you’ve been in office for 20 years, Tim, and I know it’s a sweet gig, but you’re so desperate not to have a real job that you’ll slander me and slander, my family. It’s disgraceful.”

Breitbart News has previously explained what the great replacement theory is:

The “Great Replacement” theory was first developed by French author Renaud Camus to describe the rapidly shifting demographic changes across France and other countries due to mass migration. The theory, which is characterised as a “conspiracy theory” in much of the French and international mainstream media, is believed by at least a quarter of the French population, according to a survey released in February of this year.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the clip of the exchange on Twitter, saying, “JD Vance just ended Tim Ryan’s political career”:

JD Vance just ended Tim Ryan’s political career. pic.twitter.com/TgUZCDfIsX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 18, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.