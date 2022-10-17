Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, an October Harris Poll/HarrisX survey revealed.

The survey asked voters, “If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

Overall, 45 percent said Trump, followed by 43 percent who said Biden, and 12 percent who remain unsure.

Trump — the clear leader of the hypothetical Republican primary, per the survey — also leads Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, besting her by 11 percentage points, or 49 percent to 38 percent.

Voters do not seem enthused about the prospect of Biden running again, as a majority, 55 percent, have “doubts” about his mental fitness. That includes 67 percent of independents, 83 percent of Republicans, and 22 percent of Democrats.

Further, the survey showed Trump’s January 2021 approval ratings on a variety of issues still besting Biden’s in October 2022.

For instance, 56 approved of Trump’s handling of the economy in January 2021, the month he left office. In October 2022, just 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. That trend continues on several issues.

Stimulating Jobs

Trump January 2021: 58 percent approve

Biden October 2022: 46 percent approve

Fighting Terrorism

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden October 2022: 44 percent approve

Immigration

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden October 2022: 38 percent approve

Foreign Affairs

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden October 2022: 41 percent approve

Administering the Government

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden October 2022: 44 percent approve

The only issue Biden bests Trump in is reacting to the Chinese coronavirus, but even that lead is small, 51 percent to Trump’s 49 percent.

Joe Biden desecrated a celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Friday by repeating a proven lie known as the “fine people hoax,” falsely accusing his predecessor, Donald Trump, of praising neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017. https://t.co/KArkQ63R5d — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 1, 2022

Further, just 39 percent approve of Biden’s handling of crime, and 35 percent approve of his handling of inflation.

The survey was taken October 12-13, 2022, among 2,010 registered voters.