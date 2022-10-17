A slew of polling was released over the weekend showing Republicans hold the lead and momentum heading down to the wire, with three weeks left before the 2022 midterm election.

As the Republicans are trying to take back the House and Senate, the polling shows GOP-aligned candidates have had the upper hand in multiple polls when the respondents were asked who they would vote for in this year’s congressional elections.

The New York Times/Siena College poll was taken from October 9 to 12, showing the Republicans are favored by four points with likely voters:

Republican: 49 percent (+4)

Democrat: 45 percent

Don’t know/Refused: 6 percent

The Trafalgar Group poll was taken from October 10 to 12, showing the Republicans are favored by five points with likely voters:

Republican: 48,2 percent (+5)

Democrat: 42.9 percent

Undecided: 8.9 percent

The CBS News/YouGov poll was taken from October 12 to 14, showing the Republicans are favored by two points with likely voters:

Republican: 47 percent (+2)

Democrat: 45 percent

Independent: 2 percent

Undecided: 6 percent

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken from October 9 to 13, showing the Republicans are favored by seven points with likely voters:

Republican: 48 percent (+7)

Democrat: 41 percent

Another candidate: 5 percent

Undecided: 7 percent

The Harvard/Harris poll was taken from October 12 to 13, showing the Republicans are favored by six points with likely voters:

Republican: 53 percent (+6)

Democrat: 47 percent

As a Republican candidate currently leads on the generic ballot, much is on the line for the party in both the House and the Senate in November.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans are trying to take back the majority and unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership. To achieve this, the Republicans need to net five seats.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to win back the House, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

However, the Republicans held the Senate until 2020; it is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote for the left. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.