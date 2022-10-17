Watch: Democrat Tim Ryan Smirks While Being Called Out for Taking Money from Drug Companies Linked to Opioid Crisis

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) seemingly chuckled as Republican J.D. Vance called him out for taking campaign cash from drug corporations linked to the nation’s deadly opioid crisis during the final debate ahead of the Ohio Senate election next month.

“[Tim Ryan’s] commercials are paid for by pharmaceutical blood money because Tim Ryan received tens of thousands of dollars from the very companies that have profited off this,” Vance said.

During the remark, Ryan can be seen smirking and seemingly chuckling.

Indeed, as Breitbart News reported, Ryan has raked in tens of thousands in contributions from the likes of AmerisourceBergen, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health — the three largest drug corporations in the United States.

Drug corporations have been partially blamed for the opioid crisis. Vance, unlike Ryan, has not taken any campaign contributions from drug companies.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.