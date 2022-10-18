Kristi Noem Launches Ad on Protecting Women’s Sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future …
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Breccan F. Thies

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) launched an ad focused on the virtues of keeping men out of women’s sports, and taking on her opponent Jamie Smith.

The ad features testimony from American swimmer Riley Gaines, who speaks about how men competing against women is unfair.

“I’ve worked hard to accomplish my dream, becoming a twelve-time All-American swimmer,” Gaines says in the ad. “But for girls across America, that dream is being stolen by men competing in women’s sports.”

“And the extreme left supports it, like Jamie Smith. Smith even voted in favor of it, jeopardizing girls’ sports,” Gaines continues. “Kristi Noem stood up for us, passing the toughest law in the country to defend female sports. I trust Governor Noem to fight for girls across South Dakota.”

Girls softball team listening to coach (Getty)

Gaines has been forced to share a locker room with men before, saying she felt “extreme discomfort” with the situation.

This year, Noem signed S.B. 46, which bans men and boys from competing in women’s sports at the high school and college levels.

Noem’s opponent for South Dakota governor and his running mate, Jennifer Keintz, appear to support allowing men to play in women’s sports. Keintz said on Twitter, “@kristinoem stokes fear about ‘boys playing girls sports.’ This is NOT a real issue. My daughter is only 5, but I will welcome trans girls to play on her future sports teams. #TransWomenAreWomen.”

In addition to supporting men in women’s sports, Smith has also said, “We need more things to tax,” and that he is “advocating for taxes on new things.”

In response, Noem said, “When someone tells you who they are, believe them.”

“I have cut taxes for South Dakotans, and my number one priority is eliminating the sales tax on food,” she continued. “Jamie Smith proved today that he can’t be trusted with South Dakota’s finances.”

