Congressional Black Caucus Backs White Democrat over Black Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green

Although the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) purports to use its resources to ensure black Americans “have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream,” they are supporting a white Democrat congressman over black Republican candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green.

Green is running for Congress in Indiana’s first congressional district to replace incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan (D). If elected, Green would be the only black Republican woman in the U.S. House of Representatives.

However, the CBC decided to donate $5,000 to Mrvan’s reelection efforts in the final days of the third fundraising quarter, according to finance filings reviewed by the Daily Caller.

Neither the CBC nor its chair, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Although the CBC’s founders envisioned the caucus as a non-partisan organization, they have shied away from accepting black Republicans into the group. For example, the CBC reportedly prohibited black Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) from joining the caucus last year.

“The sad reality is although the Congressman and those in the CBC share the same race, the (R) behind his name disqualifies him from membership today,” Donalds’ spokesman Harrison Fields said at the time.

Although the CBC donated $5,000 to Mrvan, Green still out-fundraised Mrvan by nearly $500,000 in the campaign’s third quarter. Green reported roughly $1.4 million raised from July to September, while Mrvan reported raising less than $940,000.

Green similarly out-fundraised Mrvan in the campaign’s second quarter by more than $200,000, at $561,329.50 compared to Mrvans $355,906.37.

The race in Indiana’s first congressional district, whose voters have not sent a Republican to Congress since 1932, is a “toss-up,” according to Cook Political Report.

Green accused Mrvan this month of illegally leaking her military records after it was reported that she was the victim of sexual assault while serving overseas in Iraq.

“I’m a survivor of sexual trauma in the military. I am being forced to share this information outside of my own timeline and for the first time publicly because my Congressman, Frank Mrvan, and his cronies illegally obtained my military records describing my sexual assault,” Green said in a statement. “His team fished the details of my assault to different news outlets, asking them to share misinformation to portray me as a failed military officer who lacks integrity. This is false.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.