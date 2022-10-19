Republican National Committee (RNC), which first shared the information with Breitbart News, surpassed two massive milestones over the weekend, with three weeks left before the midterm election.

Over the past weekend, the RNC passed two record milestones: over 78 million voter contacts made cycle-to-date and over one million engaged volunteers.

During the 2018 midterm election cycle, the committee could only make 78 million voter contacts throughout the entire cycle. However, since then, the RNC has successfully made multi-million dollar investments into its data-driven ground game, which helped them surpass the 2018 mark with three weeks left before the election.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News that she is “proud of the work we’ve done at the RNC to provide the necessary resources and investments to carry our candidates across the finish line in just three short weeks.”

The RNC noted that it made multi-million-dollar investments into its permanent, data-driven ground game operation this election cycle to “fire on all cylinders.”

Besides the millions in strategic data and digital investments, the RNC has over 1,000 staffers in the field, with over one million grassroots volunteers and 38 brick-and-mortar community centers in 17 battleground states across the country to promote the party’s Election Integrity program.

“The entire ecosystem is firing on all cylinders, and our volunteer and data-driven ground game, coupled with our great candidates and winning message, will ensure Republicans win up and down the ballot to retake the House and Senate,” McDaniel added.

With all of this, the RNC says they are “all in” on regaining the majority in the House and Senate, which would include retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her speakership by netting at least five seats in the House and ousting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) from his control of the Senate by netting at least one seat in the upper chamber.

Additionally, the RNC “ramped up” its “Strategic Initiatives effort” by making a multi-million-dollar commitment to continue our organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, black, Hispanic, Jewish, Indian American, and Native American communities — by opening multiple community centers to help drive engagement in previously untouched states across the country.

The RNC told Breitbart News that part of the minority outreach the party has been working towards includes over 30 ad buys placed in Spanish-language media, including digital, TV, radio, and print cycle-to-date; multiple ad buys in “black media” that includes national TV and local print in battleground states; and dozens of ad buys in over five different Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) languages, in digital, radio and print.

Furthermore, on Monday, it was announced that McDaniel, in addition to National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (MN) would participate in a “Take Back Our Country Tour” to “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.

The three Republican leaders will be traveling across the country to help House and Senate candidates in more than 15 states with less than a month before Election Day.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.