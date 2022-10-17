The leaders of the three Republican Committees announced Monday in a joint statement that they would “crisscross the country to catapult Republican candidates to victory” in the final push before Election Day.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (FL), and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (MN) announced the “Take Back Our Country Tour.”

The leaders of the RNC, NRSC, and NRCC will be traveling across the country to help House and Senate candidates in more than 15 states with less than a month before Election Day.

“Republicans are more united than ever to elect Republicans up and down the ballot and take back the House and Senate,” said McDaniel, Scott, and Emmer, in a joint statement. “This election is a referendum on Joe Biden and Democrats’ clear record of failure: rising costs, out-of-control crime, and an open border.”

The three have collectively campaigned in all 50 states and Puerto Rico this cycle, according to the press release.

“Voters have nominated an incredible slate of Republican candidates that offer a clear alternative to Democrats’ disastrous one-party rule,” the group added. “The choice is clear this November, and Republicans have commonsense solutions to take back our country.”

The three Republican groups, in the final push, started a website so people can leave more about how to volunteer, fundraise, and vote.

As the three Republican groups noted, there is much on the line in the House and the Senate in November.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans are trying to unseat Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from her Speakership and take back the majority. In doing so, the Republican need to net five seats.

In 2018, the Democrats took the House from the Republicans. In 2020, after striving to win back the House, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

Though Republicans held the Senate until 2020, it currently is divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote for the left. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

