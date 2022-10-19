Nolte: Delusional Nancy Pelosi Says Democrats Will Keep the House

Delusional (outgoing) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told the far-left Punchbowl Democrats will keep the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

“When we win,” the leftwing extremist said. Lol.

“We’re going to win this election so I don’t even entertain that notion [of a Speaker Kevin McCarthy],” the 82-year-old added. “But it should be of concern to the Republicans.”

“This is about turnout,” the delusional Pelosi said. “We know that the public is with us. But it’s about turnout. So I’m excited.”

Oh, I bet you’re excited, cupcake.

Here’s her reasoning… Pelosi’s confident because she’s witnessed a willingness on the part of Democrat activists to “get up on a Saturday morning” to get out the vote.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

It gets better… Democrats really are counting on abortion … which polls in single digits on the list of voter priorities…

Punchbowl explains her reasoning:

Pelosi argued that the 2022 midterms will focus on Republicans’ willingness to strip away abortion rights, cut popular social safety net programs and their lack of a cohesive message on climate change. Polls indicate that these aren’t Americans’ top priorities right now, but Pelosi is confident that she understands voters better than the pollsters.

Other than Planet Infanticide, where are Americans most focused on abortion?

Nowhere…

Pelosi does at least admit Democrats need a better argument about inflation. Then she dismisses inflation as a global problem:

“Inflation’s an issue, but it’s global. It’s global. … What’s [the Republicans’] plan? They ain’t got nothing. When you bring down unemployment, inflation goes up. … So in any case, [President Joe Biden] brought unemployment [down], cut it in half. Inflation is there but it’s global and not as bad as it is in some countries. We’ll have to message it better in the next three weeks ahead. I think we’re in great shape. Other people don’t want to believe that.”

More lies.

This is America. What does what happens in other countries have to do with America?

Inflation is a domestic problem deliberately created by Democrats and Joe Biden. You have flooded the country with millions of illegals, increasing demand for everything from housing to food and energy. And what happens when demand increases? Prices go up. Der.

You killed domestic oil production. Then you replace that energy with energy shipped in from countries who are sworn enemies of the United States. So, of course, energy is more expensive. And when energy is more expensive, everything is more expensive because energy is required to ship, produce, and store everything.

Laughably, Pelosi also thinks Global Warming (which is a hoax) will save Democrats.

You see, when Democrats flood your children’s schools with irreversible puberty blockers, gay porn, and drag queens, people worry about Climate Change (which is a hoax).

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.