Democrat Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) accused her Republican challenger, Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans, of wanting to kiss Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (D-CA) “feet, and his ring, and every other thing,” Fox News reported.

Luria made her remarks on Monday during her second debate against Kiggans. Luria suggested her Republican opponent wants Americans to continue paying record-high gas prices and cited McCarthy’s recent comments as an example.

McCarthy told Punchbowl News on Monday that “August was not a good month” for Republicans, partly because of the declining gas prices.

“I see I have one minute left, so I’m just gonna wrap it up, but the thing is, like, this woman wants your gas prices to be high,” Luria said, speaking about Kiggans. She added:

I just listened to an interview with Kevin McCarthy, who she wants to vote with for Speaker, and he said, ‘This is becoming a little bit of a problem for Republicans as the midterms approach. I saw from August as gas prices were going down, we Republicans thought that might really hurt us winning the House.

Luria then accused Kiggans of wanting to “kiss his feet and ring and every other thing.”

Luria said:

They didn’t care about your pocketbook and the fact that gas prices were going down, and that’s what they should want. They just want gas prices to stay high, so they can win the election. And Kevin McCarthy, who wants to be Speaker, who she says she’d vote for and will kiss his feet and his ring and every other thing, wants your gas prices to be high.

Luria has represented Virginia’s second congressional district since 2019. Kiggans defeated a crowded field of challengers in the state’s Republican primary in June.

After Fox News asked Luria’s campaign to clarify her comments, her campaign spokesperson doubled down on the congresswoman’s remarks and insisted she held her tongue during the debate. Jayce Genco said:

Though she spent 20 years in the Navy, the Congresswoman was too polite to say Jen Kiggans is an a** kisser at the debate, but we appreciate the industrious reporting of Fox News. Luria campaign spokesperson Kiggans has made clear that she is in lockstep with Kevin McCarthy to end Medicare as it currently exists and cut Social Security.

In response, Kiggans accused Luria of making “disgusting and unhinged attacks” to deflect from her far-left voting record as a member of Congress.

“This is what’s wrong with politics. My opponent resorts to disgusting and unhinged attacks because she can’t defend her record of voting with Nancy Pelosi 99% of the time,” Kiggans told Fox News. “It’s insulting as a woman and it’s absolutely repulsive. It is clear that Elaine Luria is not the leader Virginia’s 2nd District deserves.”

