Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Republican Tudor Dixon for Michigan Governor

Democrat defector Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Republican Tudor Dixon in her race to unseat Democrat Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tudor Dixon gleefully accepted Tulsi Gabbard’s endorsement, announcing that she will be campaigning with her in Michigan next week.

“[Tulsi] has been a voice of reason across party lines. She is courageously speaking her mind and showing us all what it means to be a leading independent thinker. I am honored to have her support and cannot wait to welcome her to Michigan next week!” announced Dixon.

🚨Endorsement Alert🚨@TulsiGabbard has been a voice of reason across party lines. She is courageously speaking her mind and showing us all what it means to be a leading independent thinker. I am honored to have her support and cannot wait to welcome her to Michigan next week! pic.twitter.com/oncW2Mh7iG — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 20, 2022

A recent White Law Firm/Michigan Association of Broadcasters poll showed that Gretchen Whitmer holds a four-point lead — 48 percent to 44 percent — over Tudor Dixon. Just a little over a week ago, before the debate, Whitmer led Dixon by six points; a Detroit News poll in early September showed Whitmer leading Dixon by 13 points.

Tulsi’s endorsement of Tudor Dixon comes after she campaigned for Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake in Arizona and after she pledged to campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire.

Though Tulsi Gabbard has long been a favorite among Trump supporters for her unwillingness to toe the Democrat Party line, she upgraded her status to legendary this month when she formally defected from the party she previously called home.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said on an episode of The Tulsi Gabbard Show.

“Who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms that are enshrined in our constitution. Who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. Who demonize the police, but protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. Who believes in open borders,” she added.