DeSantis Campaign Highlights Charlie Crist’s History of Tax Increases

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) attends a round table discussion with Venezuelan immigrants about renewing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans on July 06, 2022 in Miami, Florida. TPS, which provides temporary legal status and work authorization for immigrants who cannot return to their home countries due to …
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The DeSantis campaign and Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) unveiled an ad on Wednesday highlighting Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) history of raising taxes on the American people, contrasting his actions with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to decrease the tax burden on Floridians.

“In Florida, Charlie Crist approved the largest tax increase in state history. In Washington, Crist voted for the largest tax increase in American history,” the ad states, noting that DeSantis “has delivered Floridians relief. ”

“He enacted Florida’s largest ever tax relief package, cutting taxes on gas, groceries, and diapers, and secured Florida’s largest ever budget surplus, ensuring your taxes won’t go up,” the narrator adds:

WATCH:

DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief package in May, aiming to provide relief to Americans amid rampant inflation and rising gas prices in President Joe Biden’s America.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the tax holidays for the different categories included children’s books, disaster preparedness, freedom week items, diapers and clothing, energy star appliances, home hardening, back to school, tools, and motor fuel.

Currently, Floridians are enjoying the benefits of October’s gas tax holiday, bringing fuel down by roughly 25 cents per gallon:

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average showed DeSantis leading Crist by 8.4 percent. They are set to face off in their first and only debate on Monday, October 24.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.