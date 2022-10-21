DeSantis Campaign Highlights Charlie Crist’s History of Tax Increases

The DeSantis campaign and Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) unveiled an ad on Wednesday highlighting Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) history of raising taxes on the American people, contrasting his actions with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) efforts to decrease the tax burden on Floridians.

“In Florida, Charlie Crist approved the largest tax increase in state history. In Washington, Crist voted for the largest tax increase in American history,” the ad states, noting that DeSantis “has delivered Floridians relief. ”

“He enacted Florida’s largest ever tax relief package, cutting taxes on gas, groceries, and diapers, and secured Florida’s largest ever budget surplus, ensuring your taxes won’t go up,” the narrator adds:

WATCH:

DeSantis signed a $1.2 billion tax relief package in May, aiming to provide relief to Americans amid rampant inflation and rising gas prices in President Joe Biden’s America.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the tax holidays for the different categories included children’s books, disaster preparedness, freedom week items, diapers and clothing, energy star appliances, home hardening, back to school, tools, and motor fuel.

Currently, Floridians are enjoying the benefits of October’s gas tax holiday, bringing fuel down by roughly 25 cents per gallon:

Our gas tax holiday went into effect on Saturday, which means Floridians will receive $0.25 off every gallon they purchase this month.



This relief will help hardworking families across the state save money at the pump. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 3, 2022

Friday’s RealClearPolitics average showed DeSantis leading Crist by 8.4 percent. They are set to face off in their first and only debate on Monday, October 24.