Exclusive — Herschel Walker: I’ll Be a ‘Warrior in Washington’

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, explained how different it will be for the American people if he defeats radical Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming midterm election, telling Breitbart News Saturday that he will be a “warrior in Washington.”

“You’re going to see a warrior in Washington that will fight for the people of Georgia [and] fight for the people of the United States,” Walker said before laying out specifics.

“And what I mean by that is, I’m going to fight to lower your taxes. I’m going to fight and not to have 87,000 IRS agents that’s going to come out to you,” he said, noting that Warnock happily voted for tens of thousands of new IRS agents.”

“And he [Warnock] also voted against 18,000 agents to be at the border … border customs agents down at the border. He voted against that,” the Senate hopeful said of Warnock, listing a host of other issues he, Walker, plans to tackle — from crime to the leftist push to have men compete in women’s sports.

“I’m gonna lower your taxes. I’m going to try to fight to get your streets safe. I’m going to keep men out of women’s sports. I’m also going to make us stronger on the international front,” he said, explaining that the United States has become “very weak” in that area under President Biden’s leadership — or lack thereof.

“I am going to fight to let everyone know the United States of America is the greatest country in the world, and the only way we can do it is having a unity. The only way we can do it is come together,” he said, underscoring his strong Christian faith.

“Because I do believe, in the great Bible, that a house divided cannot, cannot stand. And that’s what Senator Warnock does not seem to understand, that you got to bring people together to have a strong house,” he said.

LISTEN:

Walker also spoke about the way he handled the issue of abortion during their debate, flipping the issue back on Warnock, who has ignored the reality of black babies being aborted in Atlanta.

“You know, in Atlanta, you know, a lot of black babies have been aborted. And you know, one of the things that I said before is Georgia is a state that respects life. I want to be a … senator to protect life. … I just want to go out and save as many babies as I can,” he added, noting that Warnock, a reverend and a senator, is a hypocrite.

“What do you hold true to? I hate to call him a hypocrite but I think people saw it in that debate. You know, whenever he got in trouble, he tried to throw different Bible verses out and my thing is, you got to read all of the Bible. Don’t just take a part of the Bible and read it,” Walker added.