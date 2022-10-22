Woman Faces No Charges for Fatally Shooting Kansas City Fireman

The Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor’s office announced this week there will be no charges against the woman who shot and killed 41-year-old firefighter Anthony Santi on October 6, 2022, as he fought with her boyfriend over a gun.

KCMO reports that Santi was inside a convenience store in Independence, Missouri, when another customer, 23-year-old Ja’von Taylor, allegedly became “agitated” and went outside to retrieve a gun.

FOX4KC notes that Taylor was allegedly “cussing at a female employee” because the store lacked the type of cigars he liked.

The store clerk told Taylor to leave and Santi stepped in and told him to leave as well. At this point, FOX4KC reports “court documents show Taylor began threatening Santi.”

A fight between Taylor and Santi ensued, intensifying in the parking lot.

Yahoo News observes that Taylor “pulled out a gun, but the weapon fell during the scuffle.” Santi ended up on top of Taylor in a fight that may have lasted upwards of ten minutes.

Santi placing Taylor in a headlock at one point. A woman who was with Taylor picked up the gun, asked Santi to let him go, then shot Santi in the back, fatally wounding him.

The Kansas City Star reports that the woman faces no charges because of Missouri’s “stand your ground” law.

KMBC points out that Taylor “faces federal felony charges for possession of a firearm.” The Star noted that the charges are “for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”

