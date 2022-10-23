At Least 24 Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 24 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting fatality was a 16-year-old who was shot when someone exited a car “near South Fairfield and South Washtenaw avenues” and opened fire.

FOX 32 noted a 13-year-old girl was shot in the same incident, but the girl was hospitalized in good condition.

Breitbart News pointed out four people were shot dead on Monday alone in Chicago. Those four included a 66-year-old convenience store clerk was shot to death during an attempted robbery Monday night.

CWB Chicago notes, “The robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He then shot the 66-year-old male employee in the chest. But the cashier had a gun of his own and returned fire.”

Monday’s violence came on the heels of a weekend in which 36 people were shot in Chicago, at least five of them fatally.

The Sun-Times observed that 557 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 22, 2022.

