The pro-family American Principles Project (APP) blasted Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in its latest advertisement for contributing to the transgenderism “problem” that “is killing kids.”

The APP, a national group that strives to “make the family the most powerful, well-represented special interest group in Washington, D.C.,” released the video on Monday. It features Abby Martinez, whose 19-year-old daughter Yaeli committed suicide in 2019 after taking cross-sex hormones and changing her name to Andrew, as the Daily Signal reported.

OUR CLOSING AD: "I don't have my daughter. She's gone now." Transgenderism is killing kids, and @CaptMarkKelly is part of the problem.pic.twitter.com/aDGXjKTgZN — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) October 24, 2022

“Democrats like Mark Kelly are pushing dangerous transgender drugs and surgeries on kids, taking away parental rights,” a narrator states at the top of the ad before Martinez speaks of her late daughter’s attempt to become a boy.

“She was putting this chemical into her body that didn’t belong to her,” says the distraught California mother. “They don’t care about our children.”

After having apprehensions about Yaeli’s desire to change sexes, a school psychologist recommended the then 16-year-old minor live away from her mother, the Daily Signal’s Virginia Allen wrote.

“Martinez lost custody of her daughter to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services” and was only granted one hour per week to meet with her daughter for the first six months before it was upped to two hours weekly, Allen noted.

“She was taking the [cross-sex] hormones; she was not happy. She changed her name, [but] was not happy,” Martinez told the outlet. “She adopted a dog because that was going to make her happy. None of it, everything that they’ve done, didn’t work.”

Yaeli ultimately killed herself by kneeling in front of a train at just 19 years old.

“Transgenderism is killing kids. Mark Kelly is part of the problem,” the narrator concludes in APP’s ad.

Kelly and other Democrats cosponsor Senate Bill 393, titled the “Equality Act,” which would effectively eliminate the legal definition of biological sex if signed into law. What is more, “caution or skepticism” among parents about their children’s transition, like Martinez’s, could be categorized as abuse or neglect under the extreme legislation, according to Melissa Moschella, Ph.D. of the Catholic University of America.

Moschella authored a report on the “Equality Act” published by the Heritage Foundation earlier this year, where she expressed intense worry about what the bill would mean for parental rights:

To understand how radically the Equality Act would undermine parental rights, imagine that you are the parent of an adolescent girl who… begins to identify as transgender after watching video testimonials of transgender-identifying adolescents on Tumblr, despite never previously having expressed discomfort with her gender. If you are worried that this is a social-media-induced fad and resist your daughter’s demands to call her by a new name, buy her a chest binder and men’s clothing, and allow her to begin taking testosterone, your caution and skepticism could be considered abusive or neglectful. With the help of school officials, your daughter might begin presenting herself as a boy at school — adopting a new name and pronouns, using the boy’s restroom and locker room, and participating in boys’ sports, etc. — while she and the school officials work together to keep you, the parent, in the dark about what is going on.