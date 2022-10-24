Trump Slams Former Aide Alyssa Farah for ‘Misrepresentation’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Alyssa Farah, a former aide who served as former Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary and since resigning from the White House in December 2020 has turned against Trump and become a CNN commentator and co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

Trump highlighted Farah’s tweets praising the Trump administration and its accomplishments and suggested that Farah had also sent a flattering letter to him.

He posted on Truth Social:

Alyssa Farah totally misrepresented her true feelings about me and the Trump Administration in order to get her job at ratings disaster CNN, and a seat with the low IQ people at The View. Look at what she said about me, and that doesn’t include the beautiful letter she sent and other statements she made. They should fire her for misrepresentation or fraud. Release the letter, Alyssa!

Trump also posted a screenshot of Farah’s tweets, in which she called it an “honor of a lifetime” to serve in the Trump Administration.

Farah responded in a tweet — which can only be replied to by people she follows on Twitter:

My kingdom for a GOP nominee for president who 1) stands up for Democracy, 2) has better things to do than late night rage-tweet (truth) at me! Fact: what you he posted is my full resignation. Trump is intellectually incapable of understanding public service v. Serving him.

