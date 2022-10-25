The tent city for illegal immigrants built in New York City appears still to have no occupants, according to an investigation by Breitbart News — limited by the area being restricted for press.

The palatial tent structure built on Randalls Island, across the East River from Harlem, looks all set to welcome hundreds of lodgers, with cots set up, each paired with a blanket — however, there doesn’t seem to be anyone sleeping on them.

The New York Post reported that “an initial wave of 500 single men” was set to move in on October 19, where they would receive “fluff-and-fold laundry service” and be able to play Xbox. But a walk around the perimeter of the makeshift accommodation on October 24 did not appear to show anyone living there.

Breitbart was informed by a man on the premises who said he was a contractor that the area is “not ready yet” to host the city’s new residents.

Press is still barred from accessing the area — dubbed “Adams Tent City” for a time on Google Maps — for reasons unknown. A contracted security guard at the gate told Breitbart press wasn’t allowed in for the “safety” of the illegal immigrants, despite no one seeming to be there at the time of the conversation.

Breitbart asked City Hall if there is a firm plan in place to get people moved in by a certain date, how much the tent city is costing taxpayers, and whether there is a plan for where people will be moved in another month or two, when temperatures drop to freezing — but they did not respond.

In a guided walkabout of the facility with press led by city officials last week, New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol boasted the facility would serve “culturally appropriate” food — “South American fare” — but did not give a full accounting of how much all this will cost, according to the Post.