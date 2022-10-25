John Fetterman Will Not Commit to Releasing Medical Records After Stroke

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Republican Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, will not commit to releasing his full medical records after he suffered a stroke in May that has left him with cognitive issues.

During Tuesday evening’s debate, Fetterman again refused to release his medical records. Instead, Fetterman dodged the question, saying:

To me, for transparency, is about showing up, and I’m here today to have a debate. I have speeches in front of 3,000 people … all across Pennsylvania, big big crowds. I believe if my doctor believes that I’m fit to serve, and that’s what I believe is appropriate, and now with two weeks before the election, you know I’ve run a campaign and I’ve been transparent about being very open about the fact that I use captioning and I believe … the real doctors, they all believe that I’m ready to serve. [Emphasis added]

When asked a second time if he would release his medical records, Fetterman said, “My doctor believes that I’m fit to be serving and that’s what I believe is where I’m standing.”

For months, as Breitbart News has reported, Fetterman has withheld his medical records despite calls from multiple local and state officials to show Pennsylvania voters the details of his medical history.

Earlier this month, Fetterman said when asked if he would release his medical records:

I feel like we have been very transparent in a lot of different ways, when our doctor has already given a letter saying that I’m able to serve and to be running. [Emphasis added]

Last week, reports circulated that the physician who cleared Fetterman in a letter released by his campaign actually donated to the Pennsylvania lt. governor’s campaign last year.

