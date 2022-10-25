Far-left Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) said he would ultimately support a 2024 President Joe Biden reelection bid, though he also said, “it’s up to his choice whether he runs.”

“It’s up to his choice whether he runs, and if he does choose to run, I would absolutely support him. But ultimately that’s his choice,” Fetterman replied during a debate against his Republican opponent, Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.

When WPXI anchor and moderator Lisa Sylvester confronted Fetterman with poll results showing that 51 percent of Pennsylvanians disapprove of Biden’s job performance and asked Fetterman if he disagrees with any of the president’s policy positions, the U.S. Senate candidate paused for several seconds before vaguely talking about inflation.

“I just believe he needs to do more about supporting and fighting about inflation. Uh and I do believe he can do more about that. But at the end of the day, I think Joe Biden is a good, good family man, and I believe he stands for the union way of life,” he replied.

Fetterman also credited Biden for the “lowest level” of unemployment “in the last 50 years,” even though the rate was this low under former President Donald Trump.