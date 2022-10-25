Republican candidate for governor of Michigan Tudor Dixon hammered Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday for vetoing bills that would help Michiganders suffering from inflation.

“This governor has not done anything to help inflation, but I would put money back in your pockets,” Dixon said during the final Michigan midterm debate.

Dixon pointed out that Whitmer vetoed multiple Republican bills to help residents of the state, including a child tax credit, two different income tax cuts, help for retirees on fixed income, and a gas tax holiday.

She also reminded voters that Whitmer wanted to raise the gas tax by 45 cents but that thanks to Republicans in the state legislature, she was unsuccessful.

Whitmer protested that the Republican proposals were “gimmicks” and fiscally irresponsible.

“Republicans in Lansing wanted to tell you they were cutting your taxes, but they didn’t even take effect until spring of next year,” she said. “I don’t have time for games and I don’t think you do either.”

She also protested that inflation was a global issue, and it was difficult for her as governor have an impact on it.

Whitmer pointed to a bill she signed for the state to help pay for free or low cost childcare and also a plan for more residents to get “tuition free skills” for jobs.

She spoke about her own attempts to pay down debt and proposed working with Republicans in the future to cut taxes.

But Dixon attacked her for failing to work with Republicans.

“She can work with anybody, but now the bills from Republicans are a gimmick,” Dixon replied, noting that Whitmer was not seen very much on the House floor. “Maybe she should have tried to negotiate so she could actually get some of those tax cuts.”