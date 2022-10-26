Exclusive: Trump PAC Hammers Warnock with TV Ad on Democrat’s Ex-Wife Problems

A super PAC backed by former President Donald Trump will air a television ad across Georgia beginning Wednesday that highlights past turmoil between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and his ex-wife.

MAGA Inc. is dedicating nearly $1 million to the ad launch, a figure that adds to the $1.6 million the group has already spent targeting Warnock.

The ad features bodycam footage of Warnock’s ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, telling Atlanta police Warnock is a “great actor.” Ndoye made the comment in March 2020 right after reporting to police that Warnock ran over her foot with a car, an accusation that Warnock has consistently denied. A medical examiner also said at the time that Ndoye’s foot showed no sign of injury.

Watch the ad here.

A transcript of the ad reads:

NARRATOR: Raphael Warnock’s ex wife reported him to the Atlanta police. NDOYE: I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line. He’s a great actor. NARRATOR: Warnock’s ex-wife said he assaulted her and that he refuses to pay child support. Raphael Warnock is a holier than thou hypocrite. Vote this Biden Democrat out.

Revelations of the domestic dispute first surfaced as Warnock was running for Senate in a runoff battle that ultimately flipped the Senate majority to Democrats in January 2021.

Now, amid an equally competitive race that could very well determine which party controls the Senate majority again, Warnock is facing renewed questions about his relationship with Ndoye.

MAGA Inc.’s ad also alludes to a complaint filed by Ndoye in February 2022 accusing Warnock of being in “willful contempt” of his custody agreement, as first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The ad comes after Warnock’s opponent Herschel Walker was hit with a barrage of media attacks about his own personal relationships this month, and it serves as a reminder that questions continue to linger about Warnock’s personal life as well.

MAGA Inc. is a fairly new fundraising vehicle Trump has started using over the past month as he begins investing heavily in midterms races. The group has already spent more than $8 million boosting Trump-endorsed Senate candidates in the battleground states of Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Ohio, per Open Secrets.

A MAGA Inc. official told Breitbart News of the latest ad that the former president “will continue to do what is necessary” to help secure wins for candidates who align with his America First agenda.

“Raphael Warnock is unfit to serve in the Senate,” the official stated. “President Trump will continue to do what is necessary to defeat radical Democrats and ensure America First victories on November 8.”