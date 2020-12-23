The wife of Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock told police in March that her husband is a “great actor” and “phenomenal at putting on a really good show” in bodycam footage revealed Tuesday on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Ouleye Ndoye made her comments to Atlanta police right after a domestic dispute in March in which she accused Warnock of running over her foot with a car, according to a police report first obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Warnock denied the accusation at the time and a medical examiner later said Ndoye’s foot did not show signs of injury.

Watch:

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car: "I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line… He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show." pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

The new bodycam footage shows that Ndoye tears up as she speaks to police after the incident, saying, “I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line.”

“So that is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show,” she continued.

Ndoye’s full comments are below:

This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.

The argument between the couple arose over divorce paperwork as Warnock was preparing to formally challenge Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in Georgia’s race for U.S. Senate. Ndoye and Warnock officially divorced a couple months later.

In the bodycam footage, Warnock describes the incident to police from his perspective, saying, “I barely move, and all of the sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot. I don’t believe it.” Warnock was not charged with any crime following the dispute.

The footage comes just two weeks before Warnock faces Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Warnock’s campaign responded to the footage by saying that Loeffler “has now stooped to a new low of attacking his family.”

Loeffler said in a statement that she finds Ndoye’s allegation to be “a very serious issue” and that the new footage is “certainly difficult to watch.”

“Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard,” Loeffler added.

Write to Ashley Oliver at aoliver@breitbart.com.