Joe Biden Betting Political Future on Pennsylvania and John Fetterman

President Joe Biden plans to spend the final days of the midterms campaigning in Pennsylvania for John Fetterman, according to reports.

The president will attend a fundraiser on October 28 at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Dinner, according to Axios, and also plans to barnstorm the state on November 5.

Former President Barack Obama also plans to help campaign for Fetterman.

Democrats are struggling to pull Fetterman across the finish line particularly after his difficult performance at his first and only scheduled debate with his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The vast majority of viewers say Republican Mehmet Oz won Tuesday evening’s Pennsylvania Senate debate against Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, an online poll reveals. https://t.co/GpHZ2oSmiF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

The Democrat senate candidate suffered a stroke in May after winning his primary, and demonstrated during the debate he still struggles to speak clearly and understand words.

A big Democrat loss in Pennsylvania would raise doubts about Biden’s political strength, particularly in his native state where he prides his particular brand of politics as resonating with the middle and working class.

Biden stressed the importance of Fetterman’s election during a fundraiser last week, warning of Republicans taking control of the Senate.

“We’ve got to win,” Biden told supporters. “John has got to win. John has got to win.”

John Fetterman Repeatedly Struggles to Make Sense in Debate with Dr. Oz pic.twitter.com/nepP2rPXZ9 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2022

Biden praised him for “fighting like hell” and appeared optimistic that he would help “outlaw assault weapons” if elected to the Senate.

The president also pointed to Fetterman’s “integrity.”

“You never have to wonder whether he means what he says and says when he means,” he said.