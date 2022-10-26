Poll: Most Say Minors Are Being Influenced to Question Their Gender

Most believe minors are being influenced to question their gender, a McLaughlin & Associates survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “What is your opinion on why transgenderism is rising amongst underage minors?” Among those who offered a response, 69 percent said they believe minors are “being influenced to question their gender due to social media and other cultural influences.”

Only 31 percent, however, said underage minors “feel free to question their gender without judgement.”

Further, 65 percent said they believe the transgender movement has gone “too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition to the opposite sex.” That includes a plurality Democrats (42 percent), and a majority of Republicans and independents (85 percent and 57 percent, respectively).

Among those who offered a response, 59 percent said they are not reluctant to share their views on transgenderism, but four in ten, or 41 percent, are “reluctant” to share their views.

The survey also found that most believe the medical industry is motivated by financial gain, which is why many medical establishments are promoting gender transitions for youth.

The survey was taken October 12-17, 2022, and follows a recent Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey, which asked respondents, “Do you believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex change procedures?”

Over-three quarters said minors should wait until adulthood to alter their bodies.

The surveys come among the national push to normalize transgenderism among students, but this movement has seen pushback in some areas, such as Florida.

As Breitbart News reported: