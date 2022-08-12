Florida Prohibits Medicaid from Covering Transgender Procedures

The report also addresses support for “gender-affirming” treatments from organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), contending that “none of those organizations relies on high quality evidence.”

“Their eminence in the medical community alone does not validate views in the absence of quality, supporting, evidence,” the report reads.

“To the contrary, the evidence shows that the above treatments pose irreversible consequences, exacerbate or fail to alleviate existing mental conditions, and cause infertility or sterility. Given the current state of the evidence, the above treatments do not conform to GAPMS and are experimental and investigational,” it concludes.

The trend of promoting the radical transformation of one’s body under the guise of compassion is particularly popular among far-left radicals, including the Biden administration. President Biden himself has urged parents to “affirm” their confused child’s gender, deeming it “one of the most powerful things” they can do. Not only is this being pushed by the administration and LGBT activists — a trend proudly embraced by woke activist parents — but in the medical community as well.

Boston Children’s Hospital boasts of what it describes as its Center for Gender Surgery for children — the “first center of its kind in the U.S. in a major pediatric hospital setting.” The center proudly offers “gender affirmation surgery services” for “eligible adolescents and young adults.” Such “gender-affirming” treatments for adolescents includes breast augmentations, facial harmonizations, vaginoplasties, metoidioplasties, phalloplasties, chest reconstructions, as well as “other gender affirmation surgeries to eligible patients.”

Notably, Boston Children’s Hospital did not respond to Breitbart News’s inquiries, asking how it justifies performing these so-called “gender-affirming” procedures on adolescents, given the mounting criticisms that they are not fundamentally based in science at all.

Florida has taken other steps to protect children from the sexualization of the left as well, targeting bars offering drag shows for children as well as banning inappropriate discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.