Florida Prohibits Medicaid from Covering Transgender Procedures

Florida is prohibiting Medicaid from covering transgender procedures — from puberty blockers to surgical procedures — per new rules added by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration on Thursday.
The new rules outlined by the Sunshine State will take place August 21. The program will not cover what radical leftists have dubbed “gender-affirming” treatments for individuals struggling with gender dysphoria. That includes hormone therapy, surgical procedures, and puberty blockers.
This decision comes two months after a Florida Medicaid report requested by the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), which concludes that s0-called treatments for those with gender dysphoria — from gender reassignment surgery to hormone therapy — are not “safe or effective” but fundamentally “experimental and investigational,” as Breitbart News reported:
According to the report, Medicaid has a rule which mandates that sex reassignment treatments, as a condition of coverage, must be “consistent with generally accepted professional medical standards (GAPMS) and not experimental or investigational.” Overall, the document concludes that existing studies do not provide enough solid research to substantiate these treatments, despite endorsements from large clinical organizations.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.