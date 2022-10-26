Republican Tudor Dixon: Gretchen Whitmer ‘Voted Against a Ban on Partial-Birth Abortion’

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon on Tuesday exposed Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s radical position on abortion, reminding Michiganders that the governor opposed a ban on partial birth abortion.

Michigan voters will be voting on the state’s Proposal 3, which would amend the state’s constitution to make abortion a constitutional “right” in the state.

“An individual’s right to reproductive freedom shall not be denied, burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by a compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means,” the proposal states in part.

Both Whitmer and Dixon discussed this proposal during Tuesday’s debate, and Whitmer described it as “absolutely necessary to preserve the rights we’ve had for 49 years under Roe v. Wade.”

“We have an opportunity to enshrine Roe into law by supporting ballot initiative 3. Now the other side will say all sorts of wild-eyed things that are not true,” Whitmer claimed, asserting that “parental rights and consent will still be effective.”

“We know that regulations will still be in effect. The simple truth is the way to protect women and ensure that future generations have the same rights we’ve had for 49 years is by adopting Proposal 3, and I will be a yes vote,” she said.

However, Dixon used the opportunity to expose Whitmer’s extreme position on abortion — a position held by many fellow Democrats who refuse to openly support limits on abortion.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re not being honest about what Proposal 3 is,” Dixon began, explaining that Whitmer has been wholly dishonest about what she actually believes.

“We know that Proposal 3 does remove parental consent. It also makes it so that you don’t have to be a doctor to perform an abortion, but it does align with her agenda. Her past — she’s voted against a ban on partial birth abortion, and Proposal 3 allows abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason, including sex selection,” Dixon said, laying bare the gory details of Whitmer’s actual position.

“There will be no legislating around Proposal 3 because it will be language in the constitution. So we can’t put those protections that we’ve had in place back in place — that we’ve had in place for all of these years. So when Governor Whitmer tells you that this is going to be Roe, it’s not even close to Roe. It’s not codifying Roe in our Constitution, but it would be the most radical abortion law in the entire country,” Dixon said, adding further perspective by noting that China and North Korea embrace those radical positions as well.

Whitmer, however, tried to deny the reality of her radical position.

WATCH: