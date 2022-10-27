Republican United States Senate candidate J.D. Vance maintains showed a five-point lead over Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan in the race to fill Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, according to the latest polling by Cygnal released on Thursday.

The Cygnal polling found that Vance leads Ryan by four percent, 48.7 percent of the 1,817 likely general election voters in Ohio to 43.7 percent, with 7.6 percent still undecided two weeks before the election.

Vance is up slightly by one point from the Tuesday poll, where he was up by four percent overall: 48.3 percent to 44.2 percent, with 7.5 percent undecided.

The poll also showed that Ryan only has a slight lead among the independents, 42 percent to 45 percent.

In the Buckeye State, the president’s favorability is severely underwater, with 58.6 percent viewing him unfavorably while only 39.2 percent had a favorable view of him. Only 2.2 percent had no opinion.

Additionally, the polling from Cygnal found that 24.8 percent of the likely general election voters think the country is headed in the right direction. In comparison, an overwhelming majority of 69.7 percent say the country is going in the wrong direction. Another 5.6 percent said they were unsure.

Furthermore, on the generic ballot, a Republican candidate led by roughly ten points with 51.4 percent of the vote, while only 42.2 percent said they would vote for the Democrats. Another 6.4 percent said they were unsure.

The polling was conducted from October 22 to 26, with 1,817 likely general election voters, and saw a 2.30 percent margin of error.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is critical for the Republicans’ chance to retake the majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With Ohio currently being represented by a Republican, it is crucial for the party to keep the seat.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Ohio Senate election, along with other races throughout the country, takes place on November 8.

