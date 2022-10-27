Nolte: Herschel Walker Widens Lead to 5, Election-Denier Stacey Abrams Down 10

For those wondering why Democrats released The Allred against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker this week, it’s due to his surge in the polls.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that Walker had jumped to his widest lead yet against his opponent, sitting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Slumlord) — a three-point lead: 47 to 44 percent.

Well, those three points are nothing compared to today’s news.

On Thursday, Rasmussen Reports released a poll showing Walker up by FIVE points, 48 to 43 percent.

So what do Democrats do when they are about to lose an election, especially to a black conservative? Well, Democrats do what Democrats have been doing for 400 years to black people who defy them: launch a campaign of personal destruction. Hence, Allred and the overall crusade by the Democrat party and corporate media to twist Walker into one of the very worst black stereotypes: the ignorant, scary, sexual predator.

Over at the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, The Slumlord Warnock held a three-point lead two weeks ago. That just dropped to a half point. Unless one of the candidates tops 50 percent, we are looking at a December 6 runoff.

In better news, infamous election-denier Stacey Abrams is about to be humiliated. Rasmussen shows that sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has jumped to a ten-point lead over the President of Earth, 51 to 41 percent.

In the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Kemp is up nearly seven points. Looks like he will top 50 percent and avoid a runoff. In their first match, Abrams refused to concede (and still hasn’t) even though she lost by a respectable 1.4-point margin. Will she concede this time? I hope not. Anyway, who cares? As far as a political force, Stacey Abrams is doornail dead. Oh, she’ll continue to make millions off the grift, but separating idiot Democrats from their money is okay with me.

Abrams has never been ahead in this race. Not once. She’s never been close, and not a single poll has shown her with a lead.

And now, Kemp is pulling away, lol.

The Rasmussen internals are interesting. When asked which party they would prefer to hold Congress, Georgia voters chose the GOP by a ten-point margin, 49 to 39 percent.

In a potential 2024 rematch between His Fraudulency Joe Biden and President Trump, Trump wins Georgia 47 to 39 percent. In 2020, Trump narrowly (and allegedly) lost Georgia.

Against Abrams, Kemp is winning 28 percent of the black vote and a plurality of 46 percent of the Hispanic vote. On the other hand, Abrams attracts just 62 percent of the black vote (this should be closer to 90 percent) and 40 percent of Hispanics.

Walker earns 25 percent of the black vote to The Slumlord’s 66 percent. Walker also earns a whopping 50 percent of the Hispanic vote to Warnock’s 34 percent.

A reckoning is coming for the party of drag queens, releasing criminals into neighborhoods, closing schools, masking children, gay porn in schools, child mutilation, the sexual grooming of children, infanticide, record inflation, perverted exhibitionists, crippling gas prices, men playing in women’s sports, and one failed Democrat-run city after another.