President Joe Biden blamed Republicans on Friday for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, claiming that their rhetoric was responsible for inspiring the attacker.

“It’s reported that the same chant was used by this guy they have in custody that was used on January 6th in the attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Biden said. “I’m not making this up.”

The president was referring to several media reports that cited anonymous “sources familiar” with the incident about the details of the attack.

“This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. I can tell you what’s being reported,” Biden continued. “The chant was ‘Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!? Where’s Nancy!?’

Biden commented on the attack at the top of his speech at Philadelphia’s 3rd Annual Independence Dinner and said that he spoke with the Speaker and said that her husband was operated on and was recovering and in good spirits.

“She’s in a plane now heading out there,” he said.

As he spoke about the incident, Biden grew angry, and began yelling.

“This is despicable,” he said. “There’s no place in America. There’s too much violence, political violence, too much hatred, too much vitriol.”

The president put the blame squarely on Republicans.

“What makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax – it’s all a bunch of lies – and not affect people who might not be so well balanced?” he asked.

“Enough is enough is enough,” he concluded.