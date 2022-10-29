Crowd Boos Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto at Nevada Day Parade

Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) was met with anything but a warm welcome at the 84th annual Nevada Day Parade in Carson City on Saturday.

As the vulnerable incumbent traveled by parade attendees atop a reelection campaign float, she was greeted with a host of boos, angry shouts, and thumbs-down gestures, a video from her Republican opponent’s campaign shows.

WATCH: The crowd in Carson City booed Catherine @CortezMasto hard today. It’s no surprise! Nevadans don’t want a rubber stamp for Biden representing them in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/34gQt2ne2F — Team Laxalt (@TeamLaxalt) October 29, 2022

“The crowd in Carson City booed Catherine Cortez Masto hard today,” GOP U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign wrote on Twitter. “It’s no surprise! Nevadans don’t want a rubber stamp for Biden representing them in the Senate.”

Team Laxalt posted another video showing cheers and positive crowd reactions as former state Attorney General Laxalt passed by on his own float.

VS the support for @AdamLaxalt! Let’s take this thing to the finish line & get it done on November 8! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5O1Obbjbhx — Team Laxalt (@TeamLaxalt) October 29, 2022

Looks at the enthusiasm for @AdamLaxalt compared to Cortez Masto. Wow. Nevada is going red. https://t.co/L2wyDHJ5CB pic.twitter.com/Jx5bSolWiu — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) October 29, 2022

The drastically different crowd responses come less than 10 days before Cortez Masto and Laxalt face off in the midterm election. Laxalt has been narrowly leading his Democrat opponent since September, with at least ten polls showing him ahead.

Since September, there have been TEN polls showing us leading @CortezMasto! Nevadans are sending a clear message they don’t want a Biden rubber stamp in the Senate. They want a Senator who will fight on their behalf day in and day out. And that is exactly what I will do. pic.twitter.com/FZWtlqNuY5 — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) October 28, 2022

“Nevadans are sending a clear message they don’t want a Biden rubber stamp in the Senate. They want a Senator who will fight on their behalf day in and day out. And that is exactly what I will do,” Laxalt tweeted.

What an incredible Nevada Day Parade today! I'm always proud to celebrate our state and the wonderful communities that make it home for all of us. Thank you to our firefighters for your support and for joining me today. pic.twitter.com/2kplE5SoLj — Catherine Cortez Masto (@CortezMasto) October 29, 2022

Cortez Masto did not post any videos of the parade to Twitter, but she posted a photo calling the experience “incredible.”

“I’m always proud to celebrate our state and the wonderful communities that make it home for all of us. Thank you to our firefighters for your support and for joining me today,” she said.