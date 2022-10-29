Exclusive — Kevin McCarthy Predicts Republicans Will ‘Make History’: GOP Recruiting Class ‘Best We’ve Ever Seen’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hopes Republicans will “make history” on Election Day as they hope to take over the House and Senate, telling Breitbart News Saturday that the GOP’s recruiting class is the “best we’ve ever seen.”

“We’re just a short time away from hopefully making some history here,” McCarthy said, discussing how the establishment media have now admitted that the momentum appears to be with Republicans, less than two weeks ahead of Election Day.

“It seems like that’s the case. But that always makes me nervous,” he said, remembering past predictions.

“Last time we didn’t lose one incumbent,” he said, reminding listeners how wrong the establishment has been in the past, betting against Republicans. However, Republicans have another advantage this year, McCarthy suggested, deeming the House GOP’s recruiting class “the best we’ve ever seen.”

“And we’ve never — we’ve had some early indication Mayra Flores is winning down in the border of Texas. Just an amazing woman,” he said, explaining that “there’s so many competitive seats.”

McCarthy emphasized, again, that there are “so many candidates out there” making these races competitive across the country because of Democrat policies that Republicans have been talking about.

“Inflation, they brought crime in our streets, the open borders, fentanyl — the number one killer of Americans 18-45,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy put a greater perspective on the effects of inflation on the American people, noting that most Americans say they could not afford to give up a month’s worth of wages. Yet, that is essentially what has happened under Biden’s administration.

But Republicans, he added, are fighting for the American people all across the country, from the northeast to the southwest.

“This is like a hinge election,” he said, describing it as one that “only happens once every 50 years. This is like a 1979, 1980 election all over again. It’s about the policies and direction for America. Who best has the plan to turn America around to make it strong again,” he said.