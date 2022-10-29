Ron DeSantis to Stump for NY Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Ahead of Election Day

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call, AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Hannah Bleau

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to stump for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) ahead of Election Day, according to reports.

According to reports, the popular Florida governor is slated to appear in Long Island over the weekend in support of Zeldin, attending a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Suffolk County Saturday evening.

Notably, DeSantis was slated to attend a fundraiser for the gubernatorial hopeful in August but canceled at the last minute to attend a memorial service for a fallen Florida officer, Special Agent Jose Perez:

During an appearance on Fox News this week, DeSantis expressed optimism for the Empire State, stating that “we may elect, I think we will elect a Republican Governor Lee Zeldin.”

DeSantis’s appearance comes on the heels of Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) suggesting that she is actually the “underdog” in the race:

Further, the Democrat made waves this week after urging parents to re-mask their toddlers to protect against RSV, contending that they “are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask” anyway.

“What we’re saying, parents, you know, other kids, you got kids in school, preschool and got a baby at home, you really might just want to take these extra precautions,” she the Democrat said.

“And by now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask. It’s not as strange to them, it not as if, ‘What is this all about?’ There’s a lot of cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them. So that’s something I’m encouraging all parents to consider for their children right now,” she added ignoring concerns about the effects of masking on childhood development:

Recent surveys show Zeldin closing the gap in the race. One recent survey even shows the Republican leading the Democrat governor.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.