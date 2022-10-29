Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to stump for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) ahead of Election Day, according to reports.
According to reports, the popular Florida governor is slated to appear in Long Island over the weekend in support of Zeldin, attending a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Suffolk County Saturday evening.
Notably, DeSantis was slated to attend a fundraiser for the gubernatorial hopeful in August but canceled at the last minute to attend a memorial service for a fallen Florida officer, Special Agent Jose Perez:
Special Agent Jose Perez spent his life serving others, in the U.S. Armed Forces and, for over 30 years, in law enforcement. @CaseyDeSantis are I are praying for his family & his fellow @fdlepio officers. https://t.co/yRfRlnZUjg
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 21, 2022
Today we mourn the tragic loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty. With over 20 years in the U.S. armed forces & more than 30 years in law enforcement, he lived a valiant life serving our nation & state. The entire @fdlepio community is in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/uLabr70SJh
— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 29, 2022
During an appearance on Fox News this week, DeSantis expressed optimism for the Empire State, stating that “we may elect, I think we will elect a Republican Governor Lee Zeldin.”
DeSantis’s appearance comes on the heels of Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) suggesting that she is actually the “underdog” in the race:
With polls showing a new dynamic in the race for Governor, @KathyHochul is asked if she has any regrets, or would have done anything differently. “I am the underdog in this race,” she says. Adds that she has only been in the Governor’s job a “short time.” pic.twitter.com/5PfXVHoVet
— Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) October 28, 2022
Further, the Democrat made waves this week after urging parents to re-mask their toddlers to protect against RSV, contending that they “are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask” anyway.
“What we’re saying, parents, you know, other kids, you got kids in school, preschool and got a baby at home, you really might just want to take these extra precautions,” she the Democrat said.
“And by now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask. It’s not as strange to them, it not as if, ‘What is this all about?’ There’s a lot of cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them. So that’s something I’m encouraging all parents to consider for their children right now,” she added ignoring concerns about the effects of masking on childhood development:
Here’s the clip I referenced above. NY Governor Kathy Hochul also goes on to say:
“By now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask, it’s not as strange to them, it’s not as like—what is this all about? There’s really cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them.” pic.twitter.com/V3JqVuCLJL
— Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 26, 2022
Recent surveys show Zeldin closing the gap in the race. One recent survey even shows the Republican leading the Democrat governor.
