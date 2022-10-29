Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is expected to stump for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) ahead of Election Day, according to reports.

According to reports, the popular Florida governor is slated to appear in Long Island over the weekend in support of Zeldin, attending a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Suffolk County Saturday evening.

Notably, DeSantis was slated to attend a fundraiser for the gubernatorial hopeful in August but canceled at the last minute to attend a memorial service for a fallen Florida officer, Special Agent Jose Perez:

Today we mourn the tragic loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty. With over 20 years in the U.S. armed forces & more than 30 years in law enforcement, he lived a valiant life serving our nation & state. The entire @fdlepio community is in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/uLabr70SJh — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 29, 2022

During an appearance on Fox News this week, DeSantis expressed optimism for the Empire State, stating that “we may elect, I think we will elect a Republican Governor Lee Zeldin.”

DeSantis’s appearance comes on the heels of Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) suggesting that she is actually the “underdog” in the race:

Further, the Democrat made waves this week after urging parents to re-mask their toddlers to protect against RSV, contending that they “are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask” anyway.

“What we’re saying, parents, you know, other kids, you got kids in school, preschool and got a baby at home, you really might just want to take these extra precautions,” she the Democrat said.

“And by now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask. It’s not as strange to them, it not as if, ‘What is this all about?’ There’s a lot of cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them. So that’s something I’m encouraging all parents to consider for their children right now,” she added ignoring concerns about the effects of masking on childhood development:

Here’s the clip I referenced above. NY Governor Kathy Hochul also goes on to say: “By now kids are more socialized to the idea of wearing a mask, it’s not as strange to them, it’s not as like—what is this all about? There’s really cute masks out there, I’ve seen a lot of them.” pic.twitter.com/V3JqVuCLJL — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 26, 2022

Recent surveys show Zeldin closing the gap in the race. One recent survey even shows the Republican leading the Democrat governor.