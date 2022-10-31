Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, running to unseat New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, is gaining momentum and is only one point behind the incumbent in a poll released Sunday, with only one week before Election Day.

The poll from KAConsulting LLC showed both candidates with less than 50 percent of the vote and Hochul only slightly leading with 46 percent compared to Zeldin’s 45 percent. The polling memo also showed that only five percent were undecided, and another three percent refused to answer.

The memo explained that Zeldin leads his opponent among unaffiliated voters with 61 percent of the vote, while only 26 percent support the Democrat. Additionally, it indicated that Zeldin leads by two percent with white voters while Hochul leads by eight percent among non-white voters.

The Long Island Republican congressman also led the Democrat by four percent in the area and Hudson Valley/Upstate New York by 13 percent.

Furthermore, riding the late-stage momentum, the congressman captured 34 percent of support across the five boroughs, “support Zeldin needs in New York City to become the next Governor of New York,” according to the polling memo.

In fact, as the congressman rides his momentum to the close of the race and comes within striking distance of Hochul, the gubernatorial race has started to gain attention from national Democrats.

Over this past weekend, the New York Times reported that the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) had thrown money into the race after initially not planning on spending anything, hoping they would be able to protect Hochul and the other Democrats down the ballot.

“Democratic Governors Association filed paperwork in recent days to form a super PAC in New York that will prop up Ms. Hochul on TV and try to stave off losses further down the ballot,” the Times reported. “After watching from the sidelines for months, the group will now join prominent labor groups in rushing to start spending on behalf of Ms. Hochul in the race’s final days.”

KAConsulting LLC conducted the poll on behalf of Citizens United with 501 registered likely voters in New York from October 27 to 29. There was a 4.4 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.