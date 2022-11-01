United States Capitol Police officers were not watching the live feed of security cameras outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) home the night an intruder broke in and attacked Pelosi’s husband, sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.

David DePape allegedly broke into Pelosi’s home on Friday around 2 a.m. He demanded to talk with the House speaker before allegedly attacking Pelosi’s husband with a hammer after learning she was not home.

Capitol Police officers learned about this attack shortly after seeing flashing lights outside of Pelosi’s home on the live feed.

Capitol Police reportedly installed cameras outside Pelosi’s home eight years ago to increase security at congressional leaders’ homes. Still, officers were not monitoring the cameras at the time of the event, likely because Pelosi was in Washington, DC, during the break-in.

Pelosi’s 24/7 security detail was also with her in D.C. on Friday.

After the attack, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the agency is reviewing the break-in and called for “more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress.”

Manger said in a statement:

The USCP has engaged in a review of Friday’s incident. We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress. This plan would include an emphasis on adding redundancies to the measures that are already in place for congressional leadership. Hopefully you can understand that we cannot disclose the details about these improvements because our country cannot afford to make it easier for any potential bad actors.

Further, the Washington Post reported that Pelosi’s home security system is supposed to notify both San Francisco police and Capitol Police when tripped. However, Capitol Police “never received an alert from the home security company,” WaPo reported, adding that “it was unclear if the system was armed at the time of the break-in.

In addition to state charges, including homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, DePape is facing federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.