Suspect on Rooftop Shoots Two Newark Police Officers

Two Newark, New Jersey, police officers were shot by a suspect on a rooftop Tuesday afternoon while trying to serve a warrant.

One of the officers was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the leg during the attack that occurred around 2 p.m., NBC News reported.

The suspected shooter was “perched on a rooftop” when he shot at the officers, the New York Times said.

Both officers are thought to be in stable condition, CNN noted.

Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to several law enforcement sources https://t.co/a0qwgPDLz3 — CNN (@CNN) November 1, 2022

NBC news quoted an anonymous source, who indicated the suspect was not in custody but was cornered in the neighborhood in which the shooting occurred. He is believed to be in one of the buildings in the area and “law enforcement officers were said to have him surrounded inside the building.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New Jersey as the state with the 8th most stringent gun controls in the nation.

