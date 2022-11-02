Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, slammed Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) during a debate on Wednesday evening for spewing “career politician talk” over the southern border and not taking actual steps to secure it.

The debate moderators drew attention to criticism that Hassan’s purported tough-on-border stance is politically motivated to make her look good before the election and asked Hassan to respond to it.

Hassan claimed that she “stood up” against President Joe Biden’s decision to revoke Title 41 and cited her various trips to the border as evidence of her tough stance.

Hassan even acknowledged that “we have to have a border where we can keep people from crossing illegally, where we can prevent drug trafficking and human trafficking.”

She also claimed she has advocated for increased border security, including “more physical barriers,” “more technology,” and more border patrol agents.

However, Bolduc called her response a “non-answer” and “a bunch of career politician talk” and cited the ongoing border crisis as evidence of Hassan’s lax border policies.

Bolduc said:

Well, I think it’s a non-answer. I think it’s just a bunch of career politician talk because last time I checked, the border wasn’t secure. Last time I checked, the journey of the people going to the border because of her policies, because of her ideas, because of Biden’s ideas are getting killed. Women are getting raped, children are getting raped. This is a despicable thing going on. And then once they get here, they get put in trucks, and we find them in trucks.

Bolduc, a retired one-star general, cited his experience helping foreign countries secure their borders and said that if he advocated for policies Hassan supports, “they would throw me out of their country.”

“I worked on the border, I wrote policy for the border. This is not how we do borders. I helped other countries secure their border. And if I gave them the ideas that they’re implementing, they would throw me out of their country,” Bolduc said.

He then called out Hassan for voting to lift Title 42 and voting against providing border security officials more resources.

“This is not a way to secure a border. Right? And she can’t sit up here and talk and get away with it. She just voted on 7 August this year to lift the title 42 restriction. She just voted for that,” Bolduc said.

“She just voted not to give technical equipment for opioids and other technical equipment on the border on the same day,” Bolduc said. “It’s double talk, she lies you can’t trust a word she says and she thinks she can hide behind her title, well, she cannot and it’s wrong and we need to take her to account.”

