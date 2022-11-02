Joe Biden: I Support Abortion Because ‘No One Knows Precisely When Does Human Life Begin’

President Joe Biden defended Roe v. Wade and the national right to abortion on Tuesday during a campaign rally in Florida arguing no one knows when life officially begins in the womb.

“I’m a practicing Catholic. I’ve supported Roe vs. Wade,” he said. “And the reason I support Roe vs. Wade is the most rational basis upon which confessional faiths can agree: No one knows precisely when does human life begin.”

Biden pointed out developing children in the womb were described in three trimesters

“It made sense,” he said referring about the right to abortion. “It made sense on who has what authority under what circumstances.”

The Catholic Church teaches, however, “human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception,” according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

Biden has repeatedly claimed to be a “practicing Catholic” even though he has directly countered Church teaching on abortion.

In September, he revealed he did not agree with the Church on abortion, a theme he has addressed many times before.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all … I respect that. Don’t agree. But I respect that,” he said.

The president has tried to make abortion a key issue for the midterms, vowing to support federal funding for women trying to pay for an abortion and making nationwide laws to legalize abortion nationwide.

Biden’s midterm campaign for more abortions earned him a rebuke from Baltimore Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

In a statement, Lori said Biden’s position was “gravely wrong.”

“This single-minded extremism must end, and we implore President Biden to recognize the humanity in preborn children and the genuine life-giving care needed by women in this country,” he said.