Desperation: Joe Biden Promises to Make Abortion Legal Nationwide in January if Democrats Keep Majority

President Joe Biden speaks about the importance of electing Democrats who want to restore abortion rights, during an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden on Tuesday promised to sign a bill making abortion legal nationwide if Democrats are able to keep their Congressional majorities in the midterms.

“If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders in Congress, I promise you, we’ll do our part,” Biden said.

Biden made his announcement at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, surrounded by “Restore Roe” signs.

President Joe Biden speaks about abortion access during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He vowed that he would sign a bill codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law in January if Democrats still had majorities in both houses of Congress.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in June, Biden and Democrats have voiced their eagerness to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

The president urged his supporters to remember how they felt the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, pointing to the “chaos and heartache” that followed.

“It’s not just affecting your generation, young generation, it’s affecting children, moms, grandmoms, grandpops, and all the entire generations,” Biden said.

Democrats are betting heavily on the abortion issue for the midterm elections, stoking fears of a Republican attempt to limit abortions nationwide. Democrats and super PACs aligned with their agenda have spent nearly $18 million to air abortion-centered ads according to a Politico report.

“Right now we’re short a handful of votes,” Biden said.

The president already endorsed the idea of breaking the filibuster to make abortion legal shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“If the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action,” the president said, criticizing the Supreme Court for their “outrageous behavior.”

But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) have both signaled their unwillingness to break the Senate filibuster, even on the issue of abortion, making it impossible for Democrats to reach a majority.

