Thirty-year-old Kendall Howard, the man who allegedly shot two Newark, New Jersey, police officers Tuesday, was taken into custody Wednesday after eluding capture for nearly a day.

Breitbart News reported the officers were shot around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Initial reports indicated they were shot while trying to serve a warrant, but NBC News pointed out the officers were responding to a call from a citizen who had spotted Howard and recognized him as an individual wanted by police in connection with an October 28 shooting.

Howard was allegedly spotted in a building “at the intersection of Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue.”

Officers checked the building and upon exiting they were shot and wounded. Police thereafter surrounded the building, believing they had Howard cornered, but Howard was not found.

The Associated Press noted that law enforcement launched a manhunt for Howard, who was described as “armed and dangerous.” Before his capture, the New York Post observed that Howard is a black male, six feet, three inches tall.

Shortly before noon Wednesday NBC News reported Howard had been captured by a SWAT Team that searched the target building which police had surrounded and searched on Tuesday.

The SWAT team found and apprehended Howard in that building.

