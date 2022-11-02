Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in this year’s gubernatorial race, refused to say on Wednesday if he would be open to implementing mask mandates for children.

A video from Chris Nelson, reposted by the DeSantis War Room, features Nelson asking Crist — in light of the Democrat’s viral remarks about masking — if he would be open to forcing children to mask up.

“Mr. Crist, you recently at a press conference said that you would reimplement mask mandates,” he asked after the Democrat openly asked if there were any questions. However, he modified his call for questions after Nelson began speaking, asking only for questions from members of the media.

“Does that include mask mandates for kids?” Nelson continued as Crist ignored him and walked away, refusing to answer the question.

The inquiry follows a recent clip of the Democrat going viral across social media, in which he told supporters on the campaign trail that he would be “open” to forced masking in Florida if so-called experts advised it.

“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist said in the viral clip. He added at the time:

Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant.

“Very sad you can’t even answer,” Nelson continued as Crist climbed into a vehicle. “Very sad. Ron DeSantis answered my questions. Very sad and very telling right there that he won’t answer my question.”

Gov. DeSantis never once implemented a statewide mask mandate and led the way in fighting against the forced masking of children in schools throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. He currently leads Crist by an average of 12.3 percent.