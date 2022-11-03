Lila Rose, a pro-life activist and founder of Live Action, told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that abortion will be a “winning issue” for Republicans on Election Night and ultimately contribute to the “red wave.”

Barely a week out from Election Day, as Democrats continue their eleventh-hour push to vilify the pro-life movement and its potential majorities in both the House and the Senate, Rose told Breitbart News, “Life is a winning issue at the polls, and the abortion extremism of the Democrats right now will help contribute to a red wave.”

“It’s going to backlash,” Rose said, explaining that she’s seeing it affect races where candidates “lean in” to the issue. “We’re gonna see a red wave. I think the Democrats and the pro-abortion side is overplaying their hand, and they’re overly confident.”

In fact, as Rose mentioned just a few weeks ago, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor against Gov. Brian Kemp (R) — an outspokenly pro-life governor who signed into law a six-week abortion ban for the Peach State in 2019 — said abortion is an economic issue, claiming “having children is why you’re worried about” gas and food prices:

Let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas. It’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

“[Democrats are] talking in this very insular pro-abortion bubble, and they don’t even know what they’re saying anymore and how it sounds to everyday people,” Rose said. “And that’s going to be their Achilles’ heel in the end. People like Stacey Abrams come out there and use the rising price of gas and inflation as a reason to kill your baby.”

“All of a sudden, I think everyday people are like, ‘Wait a minute, is that really the solution?’ And I think that’s where we’re gonna see a lot of change,” she continued. “And the narrative there, they’ve lost the plot, the pro-abortion side, it used to be ‘safe, legal, and rare.’ They don’t say that anymore. It’s now abortion on demand without apology, but that does not resonate with the majority of people because it’s insane and it’s inhuman.”

“Everybody knows deep down we’re talking about human lives and abortion and the life of a baby,” she added.

Many Democrats have attempted to use the issue as a tool in the midterms and have seen fairly little success.

As one Harris Poll made clear, while 40 percent of voters said the overturn of Roe makes them more likely to vote for Democrats, 37 percent said they were more likely to vote for Republicans — an increase of five points from September.

Harris Poll chairman Mark Penn said of the statistic, “Democrats may have squandered their advantage by wasting time advocating for a controversial expansion of abortion rights, rather than for a bill that enshrined the rights allowed under Roe.”

One “controversial expansion” Democrats have pushed is the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which aimed at enshrining abortion-on-demand and up-to-birth in federal law as well as voiding all state laws aimed at protecting the lives of the unborn.

Reminiscent of the Republican Party of 2012, some in the GOP have cowered from the pro-life fight as well as other social issues. To that end, some in the Republican establishment have asked allies and campaigns not to push on the abortion issue. Such a capitulation, then and now, has contributed to the Republican voter base being increasingly fed up with their elected representatives, who they believe should be willing to take the morally correct stance on many of these issues — especially on something as important as life.

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance actually championed the issue on the campaign trail. He explained during a campaign rally that Democrats making abortion a midterm “issue” would help the “red wave” in November.

“I understand abortion is a tough issue,” he said. “Maybe you’re not pro-life like I am; maybe you disagree. … But I think all of us can agree, we do not think that you should be able to abort a fully grown baby. It’s just crazy.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.