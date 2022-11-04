Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz leads Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, while GOP candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano trails in the governor’s race, according to a poll.

The Trafalgar Group released its latest poll out of Pennsylvania on Friday, which shows 47.7 percent of likely voters plan to vote for Oz while 45.5 percent back Fetterman. Another three percent of respondents support someone else, while 3.7 percent are undecided.

Oz has climbed nearly three points compared to a previous Trafalgar Group poll from October 13, while Fetterman has fallen nearly two points. In that poll, the Democrat garnered 47.2 percent of likely voters’ support, while 44.8 percent backed Oz.

The Republican has led in many of the polls that have come out following their debate last week, where voters gained a sincere glimpse into Fetterman’s struggles following his store in May. Fetterman relied on closed captioning to help with auditory processing issues during the debate and repeatedly struggled with his words.

An online poll conducted by WXPI immediately after the debate found that 82 percent of viewers believed Oz won. Over the weekend, Oz appeared on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday and told host Matthew Boyle that he has the momentum and was “very confident” heading into the home stretch.

“The momentum is with us because from day one, we have focused on the kitchen table issues that plague Pennsylvanians — the ones that keep them up at night and worry them as they awaken — and my opponent has attacked me for personal issues, you know, who I am, what I am, where I came from,” said Oz.

Trafalgar also asked likely voters who they support in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, finding that 49.7 percent support Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 45.4 percent plan to vote for Mastriano. Mastriano has gained since last month’s poll, where he garnered 43.5 percent of the response to Shapiro’s 52.8 percent.

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1097 likely voters from November 11-13, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Of the respondents, 46.7 percent were Democrats, 42.7 percent were Republicans, and 10.6 percent were either unaffiliated or belonged to a different party. Additionally, women accounted for 52.8 percent of polling participants, and men made up 47.2 percent.